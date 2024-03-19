ADVERTISEMENT

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag march in Thoothukudi

March 19, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI 

The Hindu Bureau

Paramilitary forces taking out flag march in Thoothukudi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Police and paramilitary personnel ahead of the polling for Lok Sabha election on April 19 and filing of nomination from March 20, took out a flag march through various roads in Thoothukudi on Tuesday. 

The paramilitary forces and police personnel, led by Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan, started from Thenpakkam police station till the beach road in Thoothukudi city.

In addition to this, flag marches were conducted in various places of the district as a precautionary measure.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US