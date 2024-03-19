Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag march in Thoothukudi

Police and paramilitary personnel ahead of the polling for Lok Sabha election on April 19 and filing of nomination from March 20, took out a flag march through various roads in Thoothukudi on Tuesday.
The paramilitary forces and police personnel, led by Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan, started from Thenpakkam police station till the beach road in Thoothukudi city.
In addition to this, flag marches were conducted in various places of the district as a precautionary measure.
