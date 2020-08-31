Police outpost to come up at Thoothukudi airport

TIRUNELVELI

31 August 2020 18:19 IST

A police outpost is coming up at Thoothukudi airport to ensure the safety of air passengers and provide additional protection to the premises.

Also, stringent curbs are to be put in place to check the dumping of unsold or discarded food and meat close to the airport as it may lead to bird hits.

The decisions were taken at a recently held of the Airport Services Committee and Airfield Environment Management Committee attended by Collector Sandeep Nanduri and airport director N. Subramanian.

Since dumping of degradable waste, particularly edible leftovers, in areas close to the airport, would attract flocks of birds and cause disastrous bird-hits, the airport authorities discussed about the problem in detail with the district officials on checking the menace.

The meeting also decided to put in place a credible solid waste management system to avert the problem.

In the wake of the runway expansion at the airport to handle wide-bodied aircrafts, it decided to make a ‘no objection certificate’ from airport authorities mandatory for construction of new buildings near the airport.

Following the meeting, Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar visited the airport to identify spots where police personnel had to be deployed as part of increased security around the premises. He also finalised the spot for the police outpost.

Senior officials of Indian Coast Guard, Indian Airforce and Ministries of Civil Aviation and Home Affairs also remotely participated in the meeting.