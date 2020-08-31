Police outpost to come up at Thoothukudi airport

A police outpost is coming up at Thoothukudi airport to ensure the safety of air passengers and provide additional protection to the premises.
Also, stringent curbs are to be put in place to check the dumping of unsold or discarded food and meat close to the airport as it may lead to bird hits.
The decisions were taken at a recently held of the Airport Services Committee and Airfield Environment Management Committee attended by Collector Sandeep Nanduri and airport director N. Subramanian.
Since dumping of degradable waste, particularly edible leftovers, in areas close to the airport, would attract flocks of birds and cause disastrous bird-hits, the airport authorities discussed about the problem in detail with the district officials on checking the menace.
The meeting also decided to put in place a credible solid waste management system to avert the problem.
In the wake of the runway expansion at the airport to handle wide-bodied aircrafts, it decided to make a ‘no objection certificate’ from airport authorities mandatory for construction of new buildings near the airport.
Following the meeting, Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar visited the airport to identify spots where police personnel had to be deployed as part of increased security around the premises. He also finalised the spot for the police outpost.
Senior officials of Indian Coast Guard, Indian Airforce and Ministries of Civil Aviation and Home Affairs also remotely participated in the meeting.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath