Police outpost opened on Theni Road

Commissioner of Police S. Davidson Devasirvatham inaugurated a new police outpost on Theni Road where Sammattipuram Road branches off near TVS Rubber Factory.

The outpost, sponsored by TVS-Sundaram Industries Private Limited (SIPL), would be manned by at least two police personnel round-the-clock. The city was expanding and there was a spurt in crimes in the suburbs, he said.

As announced by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswamy in his budget speech, Madurai would get two more police stations. Anna Nagar police station would be bifurcated and a new station would come up at Mattuthavani. Tallakulam police station limits would be carved and a new police station would come up at Tiruppalai. “Though we proposed bifurcation of S.S. Colony police station, it will happen in the future,” he said.

With the new police stations coming up, the city police would get additional strength. As part of making the city crime-free, the police had embarked on providing closed circuit television cameras in a big way at a cost of ₹50 lakh through sponsors. “The camera network has been provided in few stations and the project will be completed soon,” he said.

Stating that CCTV footage helped in crime detection in a big way, he said the presence of CCTV act as deterrents to criminals. Since CCTV facility provided safety and security, people should not hesitate to spend a little money to install CCTV cameras and secure their premises, he said.

The presence of police at the new outpost would keep trouble-mongers away, he added. The outpost has three CCTV cameras and a monitor. The city police had been putting up medians on many busy roads to avoid fatal accidents, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Sukumaran; SIPL president P. Sundararajan; general manager Betraaj; chief security advisor A. Ganesan; Assistant Commissioner Vetriselvan and Inspector Arunachalam were present.