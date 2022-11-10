Police order removal of flags after a group clash

DMK cadre clashed with and BJP cadre near Gandhigram Rural Institute in Dindigul district over putting up their respective party flags along the route to be taken by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

Mr. Modi is scheduled to visit GRI for the 36th convocation along with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Governor R.N. Ravi. Cadre of the DMK and the BJP attempted to erect flags of their respective parties along Dindigul-Madurai National Highway leading to the venue.

A scuffle broke out between two groups when they wanted to put up flags taller than the flags of the other party. The police held talks with the groups and asked them remove the flags. DMK cadre removed the flags. But the BJP cadre refused to do so and was involved in an altercation with the police.

Stating that a cadre was assaulted, BJP members staged a demonstration on Dindigul-Madurai National Highway and in Natham. Police swiftly removed the cadre from the area and restored normalcy.

Reacting to the incident, Palani MLA and DMK district secretary (east) I.P. Senthilkumar told media persons that DMK cadre had complied with the police in order to ensure smooth conduct of the event. He said that the police should take necessary action against those who allegedly assaulted a policeman during the altercation.