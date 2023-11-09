HamberMenu
Police open fire on an accused wanted in chain snatching case

The accused had attacked a SI when he attempted to catch him

November 09, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A police team from Sellur opened fire on an accused, identified as Stephenraj, when he attacked Sub-Inspector of Police Ranjith Kumar with a machete, in an isolated place here on Thursday.

The accused sustained a bullet injury on his right leg as the team shot him when he inflicted bleeding injury on the SI.

Stephenraj was wanted in a chain snatching incident that happened on Nov. 3 under the neighbouring Koodal Pudur police station limits. The accused along with his accomplice had snatched three sovereigns gold chain from a woman at Mahatma Gandhi Nagar and had fled on a motorbike.

A team, led by Inspector of Police, Arumugam, had gone to an isolated area with undergrowth, where Stephenraj was reportedly hiding to nab him.

Both the injured have been admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital.

