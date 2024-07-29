ADVERTISEMENT

Police open fire on accused after he attacks SI of Police in Sivaganga

Published - July 29, 2024 09:34 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of Police Dongare Pravin Umesh visiting the injured Sub-Inspector of Police at Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital on Monday.

After an accused figuring in the murder of BJP functionary allegedly attacked a Sub-Inspector of Police with an aruval, an Inspector of Police Manikandan shot at the accused from his service revolver here on Monday.

The accused Vasanthakumar, 25, has been referred to Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai. The injured SI of Police Pratap is convalescing in Sivaganga GH.

The police said that they had arrested five suspects in connection with the murder of a BJP functionary Selvakumar, 52, of Velankulam, who was murdered on July 27 night by an armed gang in Sivaganga district.

The police gave the names of the arrested persons as Marudhupandi, 20, Arunkumar, 20, Satteeswaran, 21, Vasanthakumar, 25, and Vishal, 20.

It is said that based on the confession, when the police team comprising the Inspector and SI of Police took Vasanthakumar to the spot to recover the weapons hidden in a secluded point, the accused suddenly attacked the SI of Police with the aruval.

Immediately, the Inspector opened fire at Vasanthakumar and recovered the aruval from him.

The SI of Police, who suffered cut injuries, was rushed to the GH and the accused was referred to GRH in Madurai.

Superintendent of Police Dongare Praveen Umesh visited the SI of Police and inquired about the health condition with the doctors.

Police said that Selvakumar was murdered by the gang as it suspected that the BJP functionary was behind a grave crime reported in 2019 in which one Bhuvaneswaran was killed. Hence, it may be a retaliatory murder.

The Sivaganga taluk police have registered a case and said that Vasanthakumar had six criminal cases pending against him. Further investigation was on.

