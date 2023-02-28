ADVERTISEMENT

Police open fire at murder case accused in Madurai

February 28, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Madurai

Vinod Kumar allegedly took out a knife and attacked a policeman

S Sundar

Police personnel deployed outside Government Rajaji Hospital where murder accused Vinod Kumar has been admitted. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

A murder case accused, K. Vinod Kumar, 25, suffered bullet injury on his right leg, when a team of Madurai City Police opened fire in self defence near Vandiyur in the early hours of Tuesday.

He has been admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital.

The police said that Vinod Kumar was the prime accused in the February 22 murder of G. Balamurugan, 29, in Valar Nagar here.

After having arrested 10 accused in the case, Mattuthavani police nabbed him near Vandiyur tank on Tuesday. During interrogation, he reportedly revealed that he had hidden a knife used to murder Balamurugan somewhere near Pandian Kottai hillock.

According to the police, a team took him to the spot to recover the weapon but after taking out a knife, he suddenly attacked a policeman, Saravanakumar, with it.

Even as he suffered bleeding injuries on his left hand, the accused tried to attack others.

In retaliation, the Inspector of Police, Rajangam fired at him. Vinodkumar, who has a history-sheet, suffered injuries on his right leg.

The police have booked a case against him for using abusive language, assaulting police personnel to prevent him from discharging his duty and for attempt to murder.

The police said Vinod Kumar had development enmity against Balamurugan when the latter stayed in his house in Kovilpatti during the COVID-19 lockdown.

