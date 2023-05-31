ADVERTISEMENT

Police on the lookout for suspect in woman’s murder near Sattur

May 31, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - Sattur

The Hindu Bureau

Elayirampannai police are on the lookout for one Paramasivam of Sankar Natham in connection with Monday’s murder of a woman M. Rajeswari at Elayirampannai.

The police said that the deceased, a mother of two children, was living separately from her husband, Muthupandi. She was friendly with Paramasivam for the last few months.

However, Rajeswari wanted to go back with her husband since she had got grown up children. She had planned to shift her residence from a present rented house to her native place with her husband. She had also called Paramasivam over phone and asked him not to visit her anymore.

Irked over her decision, Paramasivam, a cattle broker, had picked a quarrel with Rajeswari.

After Muthupandi took a portion of the household articles from Rajewari’s house to his village, the woman was left with her daughter at the house. She was found hacked to death at her house.

The police found a blood-stained shirt of Paramasivam, said Sattur Deputy Superintendent of Police D. Vinoji.

Special teams have been formed to nab the suspect, he added.

