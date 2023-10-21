ADVERTISEMENT

Police officials pay respect to martyrs on Commemoration Day

October 21, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - Madurai 

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan paying tributes to martyrs at Armed Reserve ground in Madurai on Saturday.

Sacrifices of the police and army personnel were remembered by police officials at the Armed Reserve ground here on Commemoration Day on Saturday.  

South Zone Inspector General of Police K.S. Narenthiran Nayar, Madurai City Police Commissioner J. Loganathan, Deputy Inspector of Police, Madurai range, R.V. Ramya Bharati, Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad, and others paid respect to the personnel who lost their lives during their service by placing wreaths at the martyrs’ memorial. 

As a way of paying tributes to 188 martyrs who lost their lives from September 1, 2022, to August 31, 2023, Armed Reserve (AR) personnel gave gun salutes by firing three rounds into the air.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Loganathan listed out the names of the personnel who lost their lives at various instances in the country.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US