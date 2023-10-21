HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police officials pay respect to martyrs on Commemoration Day

October 21, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - Madurai 

The Hindu Bureau
Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan paying tributes to martyrs at Armed Reserve ground in Madurai on Saturday.

Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan paying tributes to martyrs at Armed Reserve ground in Madurai on Saturday.

Sacrifices of the police and army personnel were remembered by police officials at the Armed Reserve ground here on Commemoration Day on Saturday.  

South Zone Inspector General of Police K.S. Narenthiran Nayar, Madurai City Police Commissioner J. Loganathan, Deputy Inspector of Police, Madurai range, R.V. Ramya Bharati, Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad, and others paid respect to the personnel who lost their lives during their service by placing wreaths at the martyrs’ memorial. 

As a way of paying tributes to 188 martyrs who lost their lives from September 1, 2022, to August 31, 2023, Armed Reserve (AR) personnel gave gun salutes by firing three rounds into the air.

Mr. Loganathan listed out the names of the personnel who lost their lives at various instances in the country.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.