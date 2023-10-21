Police officials pay respect to martyrs on Commemoration Day

October 21, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - Madurai

Sacrifices of the police and army personnel were remembered by police officials at the Armed Reserve ground here on Commemoration Day on Saturday.

South Zone Inspector General of Police K.S. Narenthiran Nayar, Madurai City Police Commissioner J. Loganathan, Deputy Inspector of Police, Madurai range, R.V. Ramya Bharati, Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad, and others paid respect to the personnel who lost their lives during their service by placing wreaths at the martyrs’ memorial.

As a way of paying tributes to 188 martyrs who lost their lives from September 1, 2022, to August 31, 2023, Armed Reserve (AR) personnel gave gun salutes by firing three rounds into the air.

Mr. Loganathan listed out the names of the personnel who lost their lives at various instances in the country.