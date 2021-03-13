Police officers get two-wheelers

Superintendent of Police Ravali Priya gave away two-wheelers to police officers exclusively assigned with the task of inquiring crime against women, complaints of child marriage and child abuse, among others, here on Saturday.
Director General of Police J. K. Tripathy had recently directed all district SPs to give special focus on complaints received from women and children. The victims or the complainants need not even visit the stations. It was enough to give a call to either helpline no 100 or the exclusive number - 1098 helpline.
The SP, who gave the bikes to the personnel at the Armed Reserve Police Grounds, said that the objective of providing vehicles was to ensure that the investigating officers reached the spot without hassles as their immediate presence would instil confidence and help prevent any other untoward incidents.
The SP also said that the police personnel shall register cases and secure the accused without delay. The All Woman Police Stations in the district too were provided with vehicles.
The district police had recently conducted an awareness cum refresher programme for officers here on child abuse cases and crimes against women.
