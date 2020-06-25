MaduraiVirudhunagar 25 June 2020 23:18 IST
Comments
Police officer takes accident victims to GH
Updated: 25 June 2020 23:18 IST
Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police P. Perumal on Thursday played the role of a good samaritan, rushing a family of three, who sustained injuries in a road accident, to hospital.
Around noun, when the senior police official was proceeding towards Aruppukottai, he found a family from Kullursanthai injured after falling from a two-wheeler at Palavanatham.
“Since the small girl had sustained head injuries and was profusely bleeding, I thought that waiting for an ambulance would pose risk to her life. Hence, I asked the father and daughter to board my vehicle and admitted them at the government hospital in Aruppukottai,” the officer said.
Both were treated at the government hospital.
Why you should pay for news - know more
More In Madurai
Read more...