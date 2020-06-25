Police officer takes accident victims to GH

Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police P. Perumal on Thursday played the role of a good samaritan, rushing a family of three, who sustained injuries in a road accident, to hospital.

Around noun, when the senior police official was proceeding towards Aruppukottai, he found a family from Kullursanthai injured after falling from a two-wheeler at Palavanatham.

“Since the small girl had sustained head injuries and was profusely bleeding, I thought that waiting for an ambulance would pose risk to her life. Hence, I asked the father and daughter to board my vehicle and admitted them at the government hospital in Aruppukottai,” the officer said.

Both were treated at the government hospital.