Police officer suspended

Virudhunagar Inspector of Police Gandhi of Virudhunagar west police station was placed under suspension on Sunday.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Madurai Range) S. Rajendiran ordered his suspension based on a report from the then Assistant Superintendent of Police (Virudhunagar) R Shiva Prasad.

Police sources said that based on tip-off that the Inspector had demanded and taken bribe from a family to conduct a post-mortem in a suspicious death case in January, the ASP held an enquiry.

Based on the statements from the family members of the deceased, the report was sent to the DIG for action.