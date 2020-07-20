Police officer dies due to COVID-19 in Madurai

Madurai

20 July 2020 11:27 IST

A Special Sub-Inspector of Police, M. Pandi (51), of the Madurai Rural Police district, who was admitted to the Government Rajaji hospital for COVID-19 treatment, died on Monday morning.

Police sources said that the 1989-batch constable, was last posted at Chekkanoorani police station.

Mr. Pandi was initially admitted to a COVID-19 Care Centre in Thoppur on June 28, and after he developed fever, he was referred to the GRH. He died without responding to the treatment at around 7.15 a.m. on Monday.

He is survived by his wife, Vasanthi, two sons and a daughter.

This is the first COVID-19 death of a police officer reported in the Madurai rural district police.

A total of 58 police personnel in the rural district have contracted COVID-19 so far, and 50 of them have got discharged, the police said.