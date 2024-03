March 28, 2024 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - MADURAI

Rohan P. Kanay has been appointed as Police Observer for Madurai Lok Sabha Constituency. According to a press release from Madurai Collector and District Election Officer M.S. Sangeetha, the Police Observer’s camp office was situated at Government Circuit House on Alagarkovil Main Road. Complaints related to the Parliamentary election could be reported to the official at 8925925389, or in person between 10.30 a.m. and 11.30 a.m. on all working days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.