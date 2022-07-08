Police now have equal focus on rehabilitation of victims under POCSO Act

Registering cases, arresting the accused and getting them conviction will be their regular area of focus

Registering cases, arresting the accused and getting them conviction will be their regular area of focus

Police in southern districts have started concentrating on rehabilitation of young victims of sexual abuse besides registering cases, arresting the accused and getting them conviction.

Police officers have been instructed to make the victims and their families aware of the services and rights they were entitled to under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“Minor victims undergo a lot of trauma after sexual assault. Hence, these cases cannot be treated like other crimes,” said Tirunelveli Superintendent of Police P. Saravanan.

The children and their families require a lot of support other than mere registration of cases and arrest of the accused. “The POSCO Act has provisions to ensure medical, psychological and monetary support to the victims and their families depending upon their financial position,” he said.

Immediately after registration of the FIR, the victim would be asked to fill up two forms under the POCSO Act — Form A that lists out the services and the rights the victims are entitled to and Form B, the preliminary assessment report of the case.

“The entire family is shattered after the sexual assault on a child, not knowing how to deal with the situation. It is here that the police would intervene in a friendly manner and give them reassurance of the support system available,” said Thoothukudi SP L. Balaji Saravanan.

Contact numbers of the Collector and the SP concerned are given to the victim and the family to reach out to the higher officials for any help. If the victim is mentally unsound or a person not speaking the local language, the police would help them get an interpreter or a translator.

“The interpreter can help the police get a detailed statement from the victim,” said Theni SP Dongare Pravin Umesh. Form B gives the social and the financial background of the victim and the family and also a gist of the case with which Child Welfare Committee (CWC) can act upon for providing all help to the victim.

“Upon insistence by Inspector General of Police (South Zone) Asra Garg, we have made it compulsorily for the police to facilitate filling up of these two forms immediately,” Dr. Balaji Saravanan said.

Hitherto, the agencies dealing with the Act were of the opinion that compensation to the victim could be provided only upon conviction of the accused. “But, the victim can be given interim relief even during trial,” Mr. Umesh said.

The Investigating Officer has been instructed to get a letter with a request for interim relief from the victim or the family and it is ensured that the letter is forwarded to the POCSO special court.

Besides, the police would help them get emergency relief. “The family may be very poor and could even need food. In some cases, the breadwinner would be forced to remain with the family for long after the crime and the family would suffer monetary loss. Under the POCSO Act, the family is entitled to emergency relief with which they can face the trial,” Mr. Umesh said.

The police were taking a leading role in bringing the CWC and District Child Protection Unit together to fight for justice for the child by assuring the family that all possible help was available for them as per law, Mr. Garg said.