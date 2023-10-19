ADVERTISEMENT

Police nab man wanted for murder in Nagerocil, after 27 years

October 19, 2023 01:13 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The man, Selvam, was one of the accused persons in the sensational murder of a gangster, V. Lingam, within the Nagercoil prison premises, in 1996

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested a person, who went underground after being accused in the sensational gangster V. Lingam murder case 27 years ago.

Police said an armed gang that entered Nagercoil prison after scaling its tall walls in 1996, and murdered Lingam of Nachiyar Kudiyiruppu, who had been lodged in a cell there. The murderers, who chopped off his head, threw the head at the Meenakshipuram bus stand.

 The police cited 36 persons as accused persons in the murder case including one individual, Selvam of Kamarajapuram. While all the others were arrested, Selvam absconded and went into hiding.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

After evading arrest for 27 years, Selvam was nabbed by a police special team even when he was in Chennai and brought to the Vadaseri police station in Nagercoil district on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US