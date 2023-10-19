Police nab man wanted for murder in Nagerocil, after 27 years

October 19, 2023 01:13 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The police have arrested a person, who went underground after being accused in the sensational gangster V. Lingam murder case 27 years ago.

Police said an armed gang that entered Nagercoil prison after scaling its tall walls in 1996, and murdered Lingam of Nachiyar Kudiyiruppu, who had been lodged in a cell there. The murderers, who chopped off his head, threw the head at the Meenakshipuram bus stand.

The police cited 36 persons as accused persons in the murder case including one individual, Selvam of Kamarajapuram. While all the others were arrested, Selvam absconded and went into hiding.

After evading arrest for 27 years, Selvam was nabbed by a police special team even when he was in Chennai and brought to the Vadaseri police station in Nagercoil district on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

