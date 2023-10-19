HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police nab man wanted for murder in Nagerocil, after 27 years

The man, Selvam, was one of the accused persons in the sensational murder of a gangster, V. Lingam, within the Nagercoil prison premises, in 1996

October 19, 2023 01:13 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested a person, who went underground after being accused in the sensational gangster V. Lingam murder case 27 years ago.

Police said an armed gang that entered Nagercoil prison after scaling its tall walls in 1996, and murdered Lingam of Nachiyar Kudiyiruppu, who had been lodged in a cell there. The murderers, who chopped off his head, threw the head at the Meenakshipuram bus stand.

 The police cited 36 persons as accused persons in the murder case including one individual, Selvam of Kamarajapuram. While all the others were arrested, Selvam absconded and went into hiding.

After evading arrest for 27 years, Selvam was nabbed by a police special team even when he was in Chennai and brought to the Vadaseri police station in Nagercoil district on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Nagercoil / prison / murder / crime, law and justice / police

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.