Police nab kingpin of ganja peddling gang in Odisha, three aides in Andhra Pradesh

June 13, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST

In a major breakthrough, Madurai City Police arrested P. Jayakumar (35) alias JK, the kingpin of a ganja peddling gang, in Odisha, his aides in Andhra Pradesh and seized a car, fake number plates and ₹4 lakh.

Jayakumar was involved in two ganja seizure cases, including 950-kg ganja in Madurai (S.S. Colony police station limits) in February and 2,090-kg ganja in Thoothukudi.

Commissioner of Police K.S. Narenthiran Nayar said that Jayakumar, a native of Madurai, had gone to Odisha and married a local woman there. He was actively involved in ganja procurement and sale in various districts of Tamil Nadu. “Since he was operating from the hotbed of Naxal movement, special teams of police from Madurai City sought the help of Anti-Naxal Task Force of Odisha in securing him,” he said.

The city police had been keeping a tab on his movements by tracking his mobile phone signals for the last four months, ever since he challenged the police to catch him if they can. “Special teams were working on this case and they zeroed in on his base at Malkangiri in Odisha. He was caught with the car, fake number plates and the cash,” Mr. Narenthiran said.

The police also seized three mobile phones and as many modems from his possession.

Based on his confession, another team of police arrested M. Radha alias Radhakrishnan (32), G. Sivakumar alias ‘Vazhaipazham’ Sivakumar (38) and A. Jose alias Merwin Jose (24) in Vishakapatnam.

All the accused were produced before local courts and brought to Madurai.

The police said that Jayakumar was involved in 26 crime cases, including seven ganja cases in Tamil Nadu. While Sivakumar had 13 cases, including six ganja cases, Radhakrishnan had six crime cases, including five ganja cases, and Jose had six crime cases, including one ganja case.

The accused used to procure ganja from Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and transport them to Tamil Nadu and also smuggle it to Sri Lanka.

The Commissioner appreciated the special teams, including Assistant Commissioner of Police of Thilagar Thidal Magesh, Inspectors of Police B. Boominathan, G. Pethuraj, C. Murugan and Kasi.