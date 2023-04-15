April 15, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - DINDIGUL

A special team attached to Madurai South Zone traced and arrested a 31-year-old notorious ganja dealer in Bengaluru.

According to police, the accused was identified as V. Manohar (31) of Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh.

Batlagundu police seized 22 kg of ganja last month and Manohar was named as the main accused in the case. Several cases against him for ganja peddling have been lodged in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

ADVERTISEMENT

Investigating it, Sub-Inspector Azhagupandi and policemen left no stone unturned to track down the accused. Their efforts bore fruit when the team nabbed the accused who was hiding in Bengaluru.

He was remanded in judicial custody and later lodged in prison.