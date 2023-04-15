ADVERTISEMENT

Police nab ganja dealer in Bengaluru 

April 15, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

A special team attached to Madurai South Zone traced and arrested a 31-year-old notorious ganja dealer in Bengaluru.

According to police, the accused was identified as V. Manohar (31) of Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh.

Batlagundu police seized 22 kg of ganja last month and Manohar was named as the main accused in the case. Several cases against him for ganja peddling have been lodged in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Investigating it, Sub-Inspector Azhagupandi and policemen left no stone unturned to track down the accused. Their efforts bore fruit when the team nabbed the accused who was hiding in Bengaluru.

He was remanded in judicial custody and later lodged in prison.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US