HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police nab ganja dealer in Bengaluru 

April 15, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

A special team attached to Madurai South Zone traced and arrested a 31-year-old notorious ganja dealer in Bengaluru.

According to police, the accused was identified as V. Manohar (31) of Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh.

Batlagundu police seized 22 kg of ganja last month and Manohar was named as the main accused in the case. Several cases against him for ganja peddling have been lodged in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Investigating it, Sub-Inspector Azhagupandi and policemen left no stone unturned to track down the accused. Their efforts bore fruit when the team nabbed the accused who was hiding in Bengaluru.

He was remanded in judicial custody and later lodged in prison.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.