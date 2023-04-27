ADVERTISEMENT

Police, media help elderly woman reunite with family

April 27, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - SRIVILLIPUTTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Virudhunagar SP R. Srinivasa Perumal offering juice to an elderly woman who was rescued from a road in Srivilliputtur on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The humane effort taken by Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Perumal in rescuing a 70-year-old woman who had been lying on the road here on Wednesday helped her get reunited with her family members on Thursday.

When Mr. Srinivasa Perumal came to know about the woman lying on the road in Mayandipatti here for the last few days, he rushed to her help. After rescuing her, the police got her a set of new dresses and admitted her to Srivilliputtur Government Hospital.

The SP said the woman would be admitted to some oldage home after the completion of treatment as she could not give any details about her and her family.

However, when the photographs of the woman, along with the SP, were published in newspapers, her daughter Saroja came to the hospital on Thursday. She said her mother had gone missing some 20 days back.

