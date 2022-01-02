Police launch manhunt for owner of fireworks unit

Even as the police are on the lookout for C. Vazhividu Murugan, owner of R.K.V.M. Fireworks at Kalathur, where a blast claimed four lives on Saturday, one of the eight injured has been discharged.

According to revenue officials, the factory gave ₹5.50 lakh compensation to the families of the deceased on Saturday, as per the norms of the industry.

Besides, the unit has come forward to foot the medical bill for three of the injured who are undergoing treatment at two private hospitals in Madurai, a senior official said.

The compensation of ₹3 lakh to the families of the deceased and ₹one lakh for the injured announced by Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin will be handed over on Monday.

Muniyandi, who suffered 20% burns and injuries due to flying debris, underwent surgery at Government Rajaji Hospital.

Meanwhile, the district police have formed special teams to nab the absconding owner of the fireworks unit.