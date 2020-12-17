Police issue warning to share autos

Madurai City Traffic Police have warned share-auto drivers of stringent action for overloading and alteration of seats as per High Court direction.
At a meeting organised by the police to explain to owners and drivers of share-autos the guidelines issued by the High Court, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) K. Sugumaran said the police would not impose fine on the vehicles for loading more than three passengers. Similarly, no fine would be imposed for altering the seat arrangement in the vehicles.
“As per the High Court direction, the vehicles that violate the two traffic rules would be impounded and sent to Regional Transport Office for suspension of permit of the vehicle,” he said.
The city police would keep a close vigil on share-autos for violation of the two rules.
Regional Transport Officer (Madurai North) Selvam said Madurai district had issued permits for 16,000 autorickshaws. To protect the livelihood of autodrivers, no new permits were being issued. The autodrivers must abide by the road rules.
Assistant Commissioners A. Tirumalai and Mariappan (Traffic), Soorakumar (Law and Order), RTO (South) Singaravelan, were among those who took part in the meeting.
