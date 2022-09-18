Police invoke provision of SC / ST Act that denies perpetrators’ entry into troubled village

Special Correspondent TENKASI
September 18, 2022 20:36 IST

Perhaps for the first time, the police have invoked one of the provisions of SC / ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 to take on the perpetrators of Paanjaankulam in the district where the Scheduled Caste have allegedly been ostracised by an intermediate caste.

 This provision of SC / ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act invoked by the police prevents the accused from entering Paanjaankulam where an intermediate shopkeeper refused to sell snacks to the Scheduled Caste children based on the ‘decision’ taken by the elders belonging to his caste.

 Inspector General of Police, South Zone, Asra Garg, said the provision in the SC / ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act would deny the perpetrators entry into the area (Paanjaankulam) where the offence was committed for certain period, which would ensure the victims’ safety. Moreover, keeping the perpetrators away from the already troubled area would facilitate early restoration of peace in the village which had witnessed untouchability.

 “Some oppressive forces have practiced untouchability in Paanjaankulam in Tenkasi district and hence, we’ve invoked the provision of the Act for guaranteeing the safety and ensuring the rights of the affected Scheduled Caste people of Paanjaankulam in Tenkasi district. As long as it is necessary, this provision will be in force in Paanjaankulam to ensure the safety of the victims and the oppressed community in general,” Mr. Asra Garg said.

Meanwhile, the Village Administrative Officer (In-Charge) of Paanjaankulam Mallika has been relieved from the post and one Mariappan has been posted there.

