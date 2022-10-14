Police invoke NSA provisions on two persons for setting fire to BJP leader’s vehicles in Dindigul

The Hindu Bureau DINDIGUL
October 14, 2022 20:46 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have invoked provisions of the National Security Act (NSA) on two persons who were arrested on charges of setting ablaze the vehicles belonging to a BJP functionary in the wee hours on October 14.

The District Police Office, in a communiqué released here on Friday, said that two out of four men – S.Sikkandar, 29 and M. Mohammad Iliyas, 29 of Begampur in Dindigul – arrested on charges of setting ablaze a car and five two-wheelers belonging to BJP Town (West) secretary, T. Palraj around 3 a.m. on October 14 were detained under the NSA.

They were arrested for offences under Sections 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house), 446 (house-breaking by night), 447 (punishment for criminal trespass) and 153A (promoting enmity on the ground of religion, race, and place of birth) of the Indian Penal Code.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on instruction from Collector S. Visakan, provisions of the NSA were slapped on the duo to prevent them from acting in a way that would disrupt public order or maintenance of supplies and services essential to the community.

The detention orders were served on them at the Madurai Central Prison, where they are serving judicial remand.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

According to the police, the duo were workers of the now outlawed Popular Front of India (PFI).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app