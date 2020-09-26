Police introduce new app to identify suspicious persons

Madurai

26 September 2020 20:07 IST

The city police have introduced a new facial recognition technology-based mobile phone app, FACETAGR that would help the police identify some 3,000 criminals with a click of a photograph of the face of suspicious persons.

“We have a data base with photographs of around 3,000 criminals. The app will help policemen in vehicle checking duty to verify the identification of any suspicious persons,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), R. Shiva Prasad said.

Commissioner of Police, Prem Kumar Sinha, has introduced the app that is already available with Chennai City police.

With the click of a photograph of the suspicious person, the app loaded in the mobile phones of around 2,000 police personnel will search and try to match the photograph of the suspicious person with that of all the 3,000 photographs available in the data base.

“This process will take around 15 seconds only. The app would also give extent of match in terms of percentage. Even 60% of match between the photograph of the person with the data base will be enough to identify the person with the details of crime cases against him,” Mr. Shiva Prasad said.

Senior officials will be able to keep a tab on every single time the app is used by the authorized police personnel. As of now, only the police personnel in the Law and Order duty and Crime wing have been given access to the app.

Without the app, the police used to take the suspicious persons intercepted during vehicle checks to police stations and verify them based on their finger prints or through their Aadhar card verification.

“This app will save time for the police and spare people from unnecessary harassment,” he added.

Besides, the app can also be useful to track down accused with their images carved out of video footages of closed circuit television cameras, he added.

The app has been in use in the city for the last 10 days during which some 300 images have been matched based on input of some 1,500 persons, he added.