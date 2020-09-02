Police introduce helpline for public to call in with tip-offs on sand smuggling in Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar

02 September 2020 15:58 IST

The Virudhunagar district Superintendent of Police said details of people who tip off the police about sand smugglers would be kept confidential

Virudhunagar district Superintendent of Police, P. Perumal, has introduced a new helpline – 91500-11000 – for the people in the district to alert the police about illegal smuggling of sand, soil and other minerals.

In a statement, the SP warned smugglers that smuggling of sand, soil and other minerals would attract stringent action under the Mines and Minerals Development and Regulation Act.

The SP said that people can send messages through WhatsApp or SMS and can make phone calls. Details of people who tip off the police about sand smugglers would be kept confidential, he said.

The SP also said that besides booking sand smugglers under the Goondas Act, the vehicles involved in smuggling would be seized and handed over to the Courts.

Officials warned

Meanwhile, Madurai district Superintendent of Police, Sujit Kumar, has warned officials who were facilitating sand smugglers.

In a statement, he said that Goondas Act would be invoked against sand smugglers. If any official was found to be helping the sand smugglers, stringent action would be taken against them.