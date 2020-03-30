Police intensify crackdown on curfew violators

Madurai City Police and Rural District Police have intensified action against violators of the prohibitory order.

The city police booked over 200 cases on Monday. The rural police booked 225 cases and arrested 294 on Sunday. Also, 196 vehicles were seized.

Commissioner of Police S. Davidson Devasirvatham said the crowd was relatively less on the streets on Monday compared to the previous day. Shutting down Thayir Market and halting retail sales at Central Vegetable Market at Mattuthavani and, instead, opening vegetable shops at vantage locations helped prevent crowding.

Out of 500 or more applications seeking passes for movement, only around 10 had been issued. “I am personally clearing the applications and most of the reasons cited were not of emergency nature,” he said.

Only applications citing medical grounds, marriage and funeral were being accepted, he added.

The district police have so far booked 609 cases for violation of the curfew order, arrested 761 persons and seized 487 vehicles

In a statement, Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan said the district police was creating awareness of the importance to remain indoors and maintain social distancing through the public address system in various places.

Adequate security had been provided to implement the curfew in the district. As a measure to make people keep indoors, the district police had tie-up with 66 shops for home delivery of essential goods.