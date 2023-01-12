ADVERTISEMENT

Police install 2,681 CCTV cameras in 1,232 villages in Tirunelveli district

January 12, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

CCTV cameras installed by the Tirunelveli District Police at Kooththenkuzhi village. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

In a bid to curb anti-social activities and heinous crimes in rural areas, the Tirunelveli District Police have so far installed 2,681 CCTV cameras in 1,232 revenue and affiliated villages of the district.

 Since the district with highly volatile villages often witness crimes including murders with caste overtones, the police have started installing the CCTV cameras in the villages. As per the government records, the district has 272 revenue villages and 960 small hamlets affiliated to these revenue villages.

 Based on the past experiences of and registration of criminal cases, the CCTV cameras are being installed in the villages. As of now, 1,343 CCTV cameras have been installed in 272 villages and 1,338 CCTV cameras in the hamlets.

 “Installation of CCTV cameras in the villages has drastically reduced the occurrence of unlawful activities and the movement of anti-social elements. Hence, we’ve intensified the installation of these gadgets and adequate facilities have been created in the police station concerned and other vantage points to monitor it round-the-clock,” said P. Saravanan, Superintendent of Police, Tirunelveli.

 In the last leg, 29 CCTV cameras that were installed in Kooththenkuzhi under Koodankulam police station were inaugurated on Wednesday as this village is notorious for making country bombs that were liberally used in the past during clashes between two groups in this coastal hamlet.

