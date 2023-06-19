HamberMenu
Police Inspector attempts to commit suicide

June 19, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI:

The Hindu Bureau

An Inspector of Police attempted to commit suicide by consuming poison on Monday.

 Sources in police said Inspector of Organised Crime Investigation Unit Senthur Kumar, 55, of Maharaja Nagar, attempted to commit suicide by consuming poison on Monday at his home and was admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

 Mr. Senthur Kumar, who was serving in Tirunelveli for more than seven years, was transferred to Madurai on last Saturday.

 Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

