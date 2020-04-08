Police harass us, say tribals

Tribals living in remote corners complained that the police personnel harassed their kith and kin so that they were living in constant fear.

A group of villagers from Kurangani, Mundal, Siraikadu and Kottakudi in Melaparavu Panchayat told reporters on Wednesday that a few officials visited their hamlets two weeks ago and asked them to stay indoors due to the pandemic. With no jobs in fields, men and women complained that they had no access to essential commodities.

Senior officials, who gave their mobile numbers, never responded to their calls. Even if some of them picked up calls, they said that the issue would be looked into.

With no movement of mini-buses, share autorickshaws or jeeps, the villagers had to rely on two-wheelers to come down for purchase of essential commodities. But the police detained youths, who went to the town for purchase of essential goods, under the guise of checking and containing movement of people, they said.

On Tuesday, the police detained some vehicles for nearly four hours. “We understand that officials are doing their duty but we do not have money or job. There are about 300 persons living in four streets in group houses. Even drinking water is not available. We have to trek for three km to reach the ration shop,” they said.

Under these circumstances, it is unfortunate that the police detained youths when they visited Bodi stating that they were booked for violating the curfew. If we are given food, we would not come to Bodi. We are ready to cooperate with the police. They can give a pass, which will be of use for mobility when curfew is lifted from 6.30 a.m. to 1 p.m.,’ a villager said.

When contacted, the police said that they had warned and released them but maintained that action would be taken if they came on flimsy reasons.

Fresh cases

Even as the district administration have made elaborate arrangements regarding movement of essentials to the people, the number of COVID-19 positive case rose to 39 with 16 fresh cases reported on Wednesday, which included 12 women and four men. Officials said that they, directly or indirectly had contact with persons who had attended the Delhi conference.

An official in the revenue wing said that essential commodities were being distributed to the people through the ration shops. In a bid to ensure that there was no crowd, staff had advised consumers to come in batches, he noted.