Police gets tough with errant bus drivers

Tirunelveli

04 September 2021 19:47 IST

‘A meeting with the transport corporation officials and private bus owners will be held’

Following complaints from the public on traffic woes on the North Bypass Road primarily caused by rash driving and haphazard parking of buses, City Police Commissioner N. K. Senthmarai Kannan visited the trouble-spots along with his subordinate officers on Saturday evening in a bid to put in place an effective solution to solve this problem.

Since the barricades kept near Francis Xavier Engineering College and Galaxy Hospital, both on the North Bypass Road, to control the speeding vehicles have been removed, students going to college and patients visiting the multi speciality hospital suffer a lot every day.

After the barricades were removed, these spots have witnessed good number of road accidents mostly involving two-wheelers.

As complaints reached the Commissioner, he visited and marked the spots for installing the barricades again to control the speed of the vehicles entering the city.

Since the Commissioner was present, the public aired their traffic woes.

Mr. Senthmarai Kannan, on seeing the buses being parked right on the highway on the northern side of the flyover to drop and pick the passengers, told the drivers to park their vehicles only inside the bay marked for the purpose in front of Hotel Apple Tree.

“A meeting with the transport corporation officials and the private bus owners will be held shortly to tell them in clear terms that the buses should not be halted on the middle of the road for taking or dropping the passengers. Those who defy this instruction and cause traffic snarls will be held responsible,” he said.

He also said omni buses, which make the situation near Hotel Apple Tree in the evenings from bad to worse would also be regulated.