‘Police geared up to handle elections peacefully’

Three companies of Central forces arrived in Dindigul district

DINDIGUL

Out of 1015 licensed guns, 961 have been surrendered with the respective jurisdictional police stations, while the remaining 54 weapons were being used by officers.

Complying with the Election Commission of India's guidelines, in view of the general elections to the Legislative Assembly on April 6, the district police have drawn up a comprehensive plan and executed it.

At a review meeting, chaired by Inspector General of Police (south zone) Murugan on Sunday, the DIG of Police Muthusamy, Superintendent of Police Ravali Priya and others said that the police were geared to handle the elections in a peaceful manner.

The officers said that three companies of Central forces had arrived in the district. Based on the assessments, 18 locations, which were considered vulnerable, flag marches were held. As many as 138 anti-social elements, who had a history of criminal records, had given a pledge before the RDO that they would conduct themselves as per the laws and would not indulge in any violations during the poll process.

Likewise, the officers said that since January, seven persons were detained under the Goondas Act. The 11 check-posts installed in the district at different locations, had round-the-clock surveillance and checks were under way. So far, 312 cases were booked for poll violations in the district. There were 72 flying squads. Recently, the Natham police had booked a person on charges of possessing country made guns in Palanipatti.