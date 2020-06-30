Police firing victim’s mother consoles Benicks’ mother

TIRUNELVELI

Vanitha of Thoothukudi, who has lost her 17-year-old daughter Snowlin to the bullets of police snipers during the anti-Sterlite protest two years ago, called on and consoled J. Selvarani of Sattankulam on Tuesday, who has lost her husband P. Jayaraj and son J. Benicks to suspected custodial torture last week.

Ms. Vanitha’s agony continues even now even though the case was handed over to the CBI.

“When the case was transferred to the CBI, we thought that the investigation would be completed speedily and appropriate punishment to the erring policemen and other officials ensured. However, the CBI inquiry on anti-Sterlite protests and firing, which is moving at snail’s pace, has shattered all our hopes as nothing positive has happened in the past 18 months. So I explained to Mrs. Selvarani that she, instead of pinning hopes on the CBI, should believe in God for justice,” Ms. Vanitha said.

Earlier, RC Bishop of Thoothukudi Diocese Most Rev. Stephen Antony, Vicar General Rev. Fr. Panneer Selvam and a group of priests and nuns visited and consoled the family.