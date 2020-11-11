Police dog helps destroy ganja plants

CUMBUM

In a joint operation, police and forest officials destroyed 500 kg of ganja leaves here on Wednesday. Following specific information received by the Superintendent of Police Sai Charan Tejaswi's special team, the operation was planned. With the help of "Vetri" a trained police dog taking the scent, guided the team into deep forest area near Manikatti Alamaram on Tuesday, where they spotted ganja plants grown on about 3000 square feet.

The team comprised Uthamapalayam DSP Chinnakannu, SI Diwan Moideen and Forest Ranger Anbu. Each plant was at least six to seven feet high, Inspector Silaimani said and added that the plants were destroyed. If sold, it may have been valued at ₹ 50 lakh. Probe is under way to know the owner of the land.

Five held with 2.6 kg ganja

Inspector of Police Muthu Premchand and team arrested five persons in Kodaikanal. Udayakumar (22) and Poovanath (21) of Vilpatti and Sunil Kumar (22), Sujit (24) and Gokul (25) of Palghat in Kerala were the arrested. They confessed to selling ganja to youth and tourists coming to the hill station. In a similar check, the police also arrested Jagan alias Jagnnathan (40) of Ambedkar Nagar in Kodaikanal and seized 2.6 kg of ganja totally from the raids. Further investigation is on.

Traffic regulations

To ensure that shoppers had free access on the eve of Deepavali, Dindigul traffic police have introduced certain regulations from November 12. The press release said vehicles, including two, three and four wheelers and heavy vehicles, would not be permitted from Periyar statue to Manikoondu, Manikoondu to Thangam Lodge Junction, Manikoondu to MP Temple and Manikoondu to Easwari Lodge Junction.

On November 13, vehicles should use the Dudley School Grounds for parking purposes through the west entry. Similarly, the vehicles can park alongside the roads at the PWD Junction to Thalapakatti Biriyani shop. The public have been requested to cooperate with the police for a safe Deepavali and appealed to the shoppers to wear face masks and also follow the covid-19 protocol, the release added.

Man found dead in well

In a suspected case of murder, the police found Asupathi (48) of Gunjar Valasai near Rameswaram dead in a well near Nariyankoondu Oorani on Wednesday. Police said that following a complaint that Asupathi left home on Tuesday afternoon and never returned home, the family members were on the lookout for him. On Wednesday morning, some people spotted a body floating in a well. Immediately, the Mandapam Fire and Rescue Service personnel were pressed into service, who retrieved the body. The body has been sent for postmortem. Mandapam police have registered a case. A senior officer said that there were some cut injuries on the body. The victim was a former vice-president in the panchayat here. Further investigation is on.