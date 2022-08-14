Police distribute pamphlets against drugs

Special Correspondent
August 14, 2022 20:49 IST

Traffic police personnel distributing pamphlets to create awareness of eradicating drugs in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

Madurai City Police personnel distributed pamphlets to pedestrians and motorists as part of its awareness drive against eradication of narcotics drugs here on Sunday.

They gave the multi-colour pamphlets at all junctions with catchy one-liners and attractive photographs to explain the evils of drug addiction.

The slogans touched health hazhards of smoking, narcotics substances like ganja and injections asking them to shun those bad habits. The people should not lose their lives for petty pleasures. The drugs could snuff out the lives.

The students were asked to concentrate on education rather than intoxication.

