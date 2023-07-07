July 07, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST

An alert team of police personnel of Nathampatti police station detected over ₹1.50 lakh worth banned tobacco products that were being smuggled in a secret chamber of a modified cargo mini-truck here on Thursday.

The police have arrested truck driver P. Kannan (24) of Mecheri in Salem district and are on the lookout for the vehicle owner, Thangaraj, also from Salem.

According to police sources, the team led by Woman Sub-Inspector of Police, Pandi Lakshmi, intercepted the truck at Alagapuri police check-post at around 6 a.m.

The vehicle, which was proceeding towards Srivilliputtur from Madurai, did not have a number plate in the front.

Besides, the relatively new vehicle, registered in Mettur, had come all the way from Salem district without any load.

This made the police team suspicious and they closely checked the vehicle.

They found that the vehicle had an unusually different body built. Later, they found a secret chamber set up in the cargo loading space.

When they removed the wooden sheet, the secret chamber had the banned tobacco products of different brands stocked.

The police suspect that the products were being taken to Tenkasi district.

Subsequently the driver claimed that he was instructed to drive the vehicle in the route as per the directions he would get over the phone.