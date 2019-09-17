Police detain man in the guise of a ‘saint’

The police have detained a man from Maharashtra, who was in the guise of a ‘saint’ with saffron cloth, at Erwadi.

They identified the man as M. Abdul Wahab from Sangli district in Maharashtra. He came to Erwadi Dargah, visited by scores of mentally ill people for treatment, a couple of days ago and was found wandering around the place.

When he visited some rural areas on Tuesday, the local people caught him on suspicion that he might have come with some ulterior motive and handed him over to the police. The police detained him for interrogation.

Superintendent of Police Omprakash Meena said the man was in possession of Aadhaar card, which had the details of his name and residential address.

The police have contacted their counterparts in Maharashtra to verify his identity and check his antecedents.

They would take further action after getting the verification report from Maharasthra police, he said.