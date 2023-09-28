HamberMenu
Police detain 13 accused under Goondas Act on a single day in Thoothukudi; they were held in August on charges of possessing 228 kgs of ganja

September 28, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Sending a strong signal of stringent punishment for accused on charges of possessing or selling narcotics substances, the Thoothukudi police have detained 13 people under Goondas Act on a single day on Thursday.

In August, the special teams led by the Prohibition Enforcement Wing police had secured 13 persons in two cars at a toll collection plaza in Pandiapuram. Physical search revealed that they had ganja weighing 228 kgs in their possession.

Police booked cases against G Aaron (31) of Madhava Nair Colony, Threspuram, A Isakki Ganesh (29), C Raja (30), M Arun Kumar (27), M Kaleeswaran (24), I. Vigneshwaran (29), M Thirumeni (29), J Thirumanikumaran (27) and A Manikandan (39) of Thoothukudi, M Saravanan (45) of Cuddalore district, J Sajin Reni (35) of Kanniyakumari district, R Sampathkumar (50) and M Dayalan (45) of Chennai.

While, Aaron was detained in Madurai Central Prisons, the other 12 accused were in Palayamkottai Central Prisons.

Based on the recommendation of the Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan, Thoothukudi District Collector K. Senthil Raj ordered their detention under Goondas Act, police said and added that a total of 137 persons have been detained under Goondas Act in Thoothukudi district till date. This included 13 accused under POCSO Act and 25 under Narcotics Substances Act.

