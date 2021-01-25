Police deny permission for tractor rally in Pudukottai

PUDUKOTTAI

25 January 2021 19:43 IST

Pudukottai district police have denied permission for a tractor rally proposed to be taken out on Republic Day in support of farmers agitating in Delhi demanding the withdrawal of the three new farm laws.

A police press release said that information had come to the police that the tractor rally had been planned on behalf of some political parties without obtaining permission.

Advertising

Advertising

The release said that permission was denied for the tractor rally adding that action under the Motor Vehicle Act would be initiated against vehicles, its owners and drivers if they participated in the rally, defying the police directive.