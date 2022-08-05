Madurai

Police create awareness of drug abuse among students

R. Jayashree MADURAI August 05, 2022 18:27 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 18:27 IST

The Madurai City Police conducted an awareness programme against drug abuse at Al-Ameen Higher Secondary School in K. Pudur here on Friday.

Addressing the students of Classes X to XII, Inspector of Police N. Durai Pandian, attached to K. Pudur Police Station, elaborated on the ill-effects of drugs on the users’ health. He also explained the punishments awarded to drug peddlers and for drug-related crimes.

“When schoolchildren engage in crimes related to drugs, it means a betrayal of the trust with which their parents send them to school to study,” he said. He also urged the students to concentrate on their studies and be disciplined.

The students took an oath against use of drug.

Headmaster S. Sheik Nabi said awareness of drug abuse was the need of the hour. “It is unfortunate that ganja and banned tobacco products are easily available to children, leading to a rise in substance abuse. To curb this, students must be educated of their ill-effects at the school level,” he added.

