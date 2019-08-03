Police create awareness of crime against women and children

Madurai city police organised rally at two places in the city on Saturday to create awareness of child abuse and crime against women and children.

Hundreds of students and teachers from various educational institutions across the city took part in the rallies. The first rally started from Circuit House and ended at Gandhi Museum. Another rally started from Villapuram and ended at Avaniapuram.

Speaking to reporters, Commissioner of Police Davidson Devasirvatham said the objective of the State-wide programme was to raise awareness and curb crimes against women and children. “In the past one year, police personnel have been conducting awareness workshops for students and teachers on identifying perpetrators of crime against women and child abusers and on self defence. So far, we have reached out to over one lakh students,” he said.

The rally from Circuit house was flagged off by Mahila Court Judge J. Flora in the presence of Mr. Devasirvatham, Deputy Commissioner (Law and Order) Sasimohan, Deputy Commissioner (Traffic) Sukumar and other police officials. The Villapuram rally was flagged off by Deputy Commissioner (Crime) Senthilkumar.