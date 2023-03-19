ADVERTISEMENT

Police crack burglary of 110 sovereigns of gold jewellery with the arrest of three persons

March 19, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - MADURAI

The accused had bought motorbikes with the loot and were leading a luxurious life; Madurai City Police recovered over seven sovereigns of gold, ₹8 lakh in cash and the three bikes from them; they had pledged 80 sovereigns of gold with a finance company

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai City Police have cracked a burglary case with the arrest of three persons and recovery of cash and gold that was stolen from the house of an octogenarian in Goripalayam.

Police said that J. Anthony (83) of Kansapuram, who was arrested in a murder case and was out on bail, found that cash and gold jewellery from his house were missing. The man, who had a live-in relationship, with a 55-year-old woman, had an argument with her. When he asked the woman to accompany him to some place, the woman had refused.

When he pulled her, she fell down and the man left in a huff. On his return, he found that the woman was dead and after post-mortem the man was arrested for murder.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police picked up a suspect identified as M. Vijayakumar (36) of Kansapuram. During interrogation, he had reportedly told the police about the burglary along with two of his accomplices, K. Ganesan (46) of Tiruvedagam and A. Selvakumar (33) of Kalavasal.

The Tallakulam police found that the accused had bought motorbikes with the loot and were leading a luxurious life. The police recovered over seven sovereigns of gold, ₹8 lakh in cash and the three bikes.

The police found that the accused had pledged 80 sovereigns of the gold with a finance company.

The police suspect that the accused had sneaked into the house of Anthony, when he was in jail for more than two months. Further investigation is under way.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US