Police control rooms in Madurai district flooded with calls on Deepavali day

Telephones in the control rooms of Madurai city police and Madurai district police were ringing on Deepavali day with complaints and SOS that kept the police officials and policemen on their toes.

The district police and the city police were flooded with some 180 calls each.

Most of the calls were only after 3 p.m. “There were mostly about drunken brawl, and quarrels among neighbours over bursting of crackers or some family dispute,” said Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan.

However, both the police units had made elaborate arrangements to manage Deepavali day without any untoward incident after a energy-sapping and prolonged deployment for Thevar guru puja on the previous two days.

“Our strategy was to have maximum police personnel in the field, attend to the calls immediately and ensure the issues don’t escalate further,” said Superintendent of Police B.K. Arvind.

The police units had deployed all the patrol vehicles both two-wheelers and four-wheelers, on the road in the jurisdiction of each police station. As and when a call was received at the control room, the patrol vehicle and the police officers of the jurisdiction concerned were alerted.

“We had a plan to rush the police within 5 minutes to the spot. After enquiry, based on the merit of the complaint, action is taken. Either cases are registered or they are called to the police station for further enquiry,” the Commissioner said.

The police on patrol vehicles were asked to look out for consumption of liquor in public places. Such persons were chased away.

In one such incident, a police constable C. Sundar, 34, of Nagaiyapuram police station, was assaulted by a gang for questioning them for drinking liquor on roadside under Saptur police station limits.

The accused snatched his lathi and beat him up inflicting bleeding injuries on the constable. The police have booked all the six accused and arrested four of them.

On complaints of bursting of crackers, the police advised the neighbours not to quarrel.

In one case, an Inspector of Police in the city on patrol found a man kicking his wife. The timely intervention by the police averted a possible untoward incident.

Mr. Arvind said that Madurai district usually receives some 50 to 60 calls during week days and 70 to 80 calls during weekends. “Though the number of calls went up on Deepavali day, the prompt action has helped the police prevent further escalation,” he added.