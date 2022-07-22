Police control room set up at Vannarpet

TIRUNELVELI

The police have established a round-the-clock police control room connected with 54 CCTV cameras at the highly congested Vannarpet traffic island to regulate traffic being caused by government and private buses and ensure safety of the public around this spot and along the roads leading from this point towards all directions.

Constables Kannan and Shobha Devi inaugurated the control room with public address system with speakers at 18 spots around this place. The police can monitor movement of vehicles, protests and anything happening at Collectorate Traffic Island, Palayamkottai Market, Government Siddha Medical College Traffic Island and along north and the south bypass roads.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli East, V.R. Srinivasan, said the CCTV cameras, which had been fitted for checking the movement of criminals and avert crimes, should be fixed along every street to ensure safety of residents. Since the city like Tirunelveli was in need of 10,000 CCTV cameras, the public, traders’ organisations, residents’ welfare associations and the voluntary organisations should join hands with the police in installing the ‘electronic eyes’ across the city to make it safer.

“Besides ensuring the safety of the public, each CCTV camera installed near you will help the police ensuring the conviction of the criminals by providing them credible evidence,” he said.