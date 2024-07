Police constables of 2003-batch handed over ₹28 lakh assistance to family members of their batchmate, Muthupandi,who died few months ago.

The batchmates, who have an organisation Uthavum Karangal, collected money from the 2003-batch and handed it over to the family members of Muthupandi.

Muthupandi was a headconstable with Vembakottai police station and passed away following illness.