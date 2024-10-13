GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police constable, youth rescue car passengers submerged in inundated Madurai subway

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) S. Davidson Devasirvatham appreciated the constable and two persons, R. Chandrasekar (36) and G. Karthikeyan (26), and presented rewards for their act of bravery

Published - October 13, 2024 03:23 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Screengrab of the CCTV visual shows an SUV being submerged in an inundated subway in Madurai on October 12, 2024

Screengrab of the CCTV visual shows an SUV being submerged in an inundated subway in Madurai on October 12, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A police constable named Thangamuthu, ably assisted by a few local youth, rescued two passengers of an SUV that submerged in flooded subway at Ponnagaram in Madurai city on Saturday (October 12, 2024) night.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) S. Davidson Devasirvatham, on Sunday appreciated the constable and two persons, R. Chandrasekar (36) and G. Karthikeyan (26), and presented rewards for their act of bravery in rescuing the stranded passengers.

According to the police, a police patrol vehicle was stationed near the Railway Girder Bridge to prevent vehicles getting into the 10-feet-deep water. However, a speeding SUV suddenly got into the subway without knowing the danger ahead, around 11 p.m.

Only after at least half of the vehicle got submerged into the water, the driver, Gopi, realised the danger. The constable Thangamuthu raised an alarm seeking help to which few youth responded quickly.

“The constable bravely jumped into the water under darkness and swam upto the SUV. After opening the doors, both the passengers got down and the vehicle further moved into the water and was totally submerged,” said Mr. Chandrasekar, who runs an egg shop in the vicinity.

He was supported by the local youth. Along with Karthikeyan and others they got a rope from Corporation workers and pulled the rescued persons out of the water.

Mr. Chandrasekar said though it was drizzling since 9 p.m., heavy downpour started around 10 p.m. The rain that continued for more than 45 minutes filled up the subway quickly.

Meanwhile, the wheels of police patrol vehicle which was parked on the slope of the subway, started to roll into subway. The panicked driver had failed to apply the hand-brake properly and the patrol vehicle also got submerged in the rain water.

Commissioner of Police, G. Loganathan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Garad Karun Uddavrao, visited the spot.

Fire and Rescue services personnel pulled the vehicles out of the water.

Published - October 13, 2024 03:23 pm IST

Related Topics

Madurai / flood / rains

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.